Assad allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out four batters over six innings in a no-decision against the White Sox on Wednesday.

Marcus Stroman (hip/ribs) was originally expected to start Wednesday, but he had a setback that kept him on the injured list. Instead, Assad got another opportunity in the rotation and notched his second straight quality start. The right-hander opened with three scoreless frames before the White Sox tagged him for a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth, but Assad bounced back with a scoreless sixth before he was relieved. He's pitched well enough to remain a starter even after Stroman returns, though that scenario may depend on whether the Cubs elect to keep Drew Smyly in the bullpen or place him back in the rotation.