Assad tossed two scoreless innings in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Angels. He allowed one hit and struck out two.

Assad entered the game having allowed seven runs (six earned) across his first 3.1 innings this spring, so this was a step in the right direction. After serving as a valuable swing man last season, the righty is in the mix to start for the Cubs on a more regular basis in 2024. He may need to string together a few more good outings in camp to beat out Jordan Wicks for a rotation spot.