Assad (1-1) allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out one over six innings to earn the win over the Rockies on Saturday.

Assad was able to earn his second quality start in a row, putting together an efficient outing in Colorado. He threw just 46 of 80 pitches for strikes, but he was able to hold the Rockies largely at bay until he started to fade in the sixth inning. Assad is now at a 4.05 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB through 20 innings over four starts this season. Jameson Taillon (groin) isn't eligible to return until the second week of September at the earliest, so Assad should be penciled in to make his next start at home versus the Nationals.