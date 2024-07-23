Assad did not factor into the decision in Monday's 3-1 win over Milwaukee, allowing one hit and six walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out two.

Assad made his second appearance since missing time with a forearm strain and was unable to locate the zone, issuing a career worst six free passes in this 76-pitch performance. He's now yielded eight walks across 6.2 innings over his last two starts. Overall, the Cubs righty sports to a 3.15 ERA in 88.2 innings; however, he may be unable to maintain that mark, as the 26-year-old has pitched to subpar 4.61 FIP and 4.2 BB/9. Assad is currently scheduled to make his next start against the Royals on the road this weekend.