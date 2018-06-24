Hancock was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.

Hancock's stay in Iowa was a short one, as he was optioned down on Friday. The Cubs had some bullpen openings, with Luke Farrell being sent down Sunday and Rob Zastryzny (back) getting put on the 10-day DL. Hancock has a solid 1.50 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 12 innings of work with the Cubs this season.

