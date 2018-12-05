Hancock agreed to a contract Wednesday on a one-year contract with the Nippon-Ham Fighters of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league, Robert Murray of The Athletic. The deal also includes a club option for the 2020 season.

Hancock's decision to head overseas comes just days after the Cubs declined to tender him a contract for 2019. The 28-year-old right-hander reached the big leagues for the first time last season, accruing a 1.46 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 11:9 K:BB across 12.1 innings before being shut down in late June with shoulder inflammation. He should be back to full strength for his new employer when the NPB season gets underway.

More News
Our Latest Stories