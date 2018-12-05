Justin Hancock: Headed to Japan
Hancock agreed to a contract Wednesday on a one-year contract with the Nippon-Ham Fighters of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league, Robert Murray of The Athletic. The deal also includes a club option for the 2020 season.
Hancock's decision to head overseas comes just days after the Cubs declined to tender him a contract for 2019. The 28-year-old right-hander reached the big leagues for the first time last season, accruing a 1.46 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 11:9 K:BB across 12.1 innings before being shut down in late June with shoulder inflammation. He should be back to full strength for his new employer when the NPB season gets underway.
