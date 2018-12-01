Hancock (shoulder) wasn't tendered a contract for the 2019 season by Chicago, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Hancock managed to appear in just 10 games out of the bullpen prior to being lost for the season. The 28-year-old posted a 1.46 ERA with 11 strikeouts over 12.1 frames before suffering a shoulder injury and being placed on the 60-day disabled list at the end of July.

