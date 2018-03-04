Cubs' Justin Wilson: Finding success with mechanics tweak
Wilson has dropped mechanical changes he made after being acquired by the Cubs last July and has been sharp so far this spring, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Wilson mostly struggled after being shipped to Chicago last season, posting a 5.09 ERA for the Cubs versus a 2.68 ERA with the Tigers. So far this spring, Wilson has retired six of the seven batters he's faced. It's of course a small sample size, but it's a good sign nonetheless, as the Cubs are counting on Wilson to be a key left-handed reliever out of their bullpen.
More News
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....