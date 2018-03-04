Wilson has dropped mechanical changes he made after being acquired by the Cubs last July and has been sharp so far this spring, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Wilson mostly struggled after being shipped to Chicago last season, posting a 5.09 ERA for the Cubs versus a 2.68 ERA with the Tigers. So far this spring, Wilson has retired six of the seven batters he's faced. It's of course a small sample size, but it's a good sign nonetheless, as the Cubs are counting on Wilson to be a key left-handed reliever out of their bullpen.