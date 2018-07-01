Cubs' Justin Wilson: Picks up win Saturday
Wilson (2-2) picked up the win Saturday against the Twins. He pitched a scoreless inning of relief with one strikeout.
Wilson struggled in Friday's game, giving up three hits and a run while retiring just two hitters, but he was much better Saturday. The 30-year-old now carries a 3.18 ERA and has been a fairly reliable left-handed option out of Chicago's bullpen this season after posting a rough 5.10 ERA with the Cubs last year after arriving via trade.
More News
-
Cubs' Justin Wilson: Blows save Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Justin Wilson: Records fifth hold Saturday•
-
Cubs' Justin Wilson: Strikes out three Friday•
-
Cubs' Justin Wilson: Extends scoreless streak Friday•
-
Cubs' Justin Wilson: Gets blasted Thursday•
-
Cubs' Justin Wilson: Lowers leg kick to help with command•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...