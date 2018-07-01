Wilson (2-2) picked up the win Saturday against the Twins. He pitched a scoreless inning of relief with one strikeout.

Wilson struggled in Friday's game, giving up three hits and a run while retiring just two hitters, but he was much better Saturday. The 30-year-old now carries a 3.18 ERA and has been a fairly reliable left-handed option out of Chicago's bullpen this season after posting a rough 5.10 ERA with the Cubs last year after arriving via trade.