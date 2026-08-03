Cubs' Kevin Gausman: Traded to Cubs

Gausman was traded from the Blue Jays to the Cubs on Sunday night in exchange for minor-league infielder Ty Southisene and outfielder Brett Bateman, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Gausman will head west to join the Cubs after posting a 4.38 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 127 punchouts over 127.1 innings in 23 starts with Toronto this season. The right-hander has allowed three or fewer runs in three of his last four outings, which is a step in the right direction after he compiled an inflated 6.51 ERA over seven starts between June 2 and July 6. Gausman will go from a last place team in the AL East to a Chicago squad that is 14 games over .500 and four games above the next closest team in the NL wild-card race.