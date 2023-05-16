Cubs manager David Ross said Tuesday that Hendricks (shoulder) will make at least one more minor-league rehab start, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Hendricks has joined up with his Cubs teammates in Houston but only to throw a bullpen session. He'll then head back to Triple-A Iowa, where he turned in a solid 79-pitch outing Sunday. The veteran right-hander hasn't appeared in a major-league game since last July due to a capsule tear in his shoulder.
