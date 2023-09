Hendricks allowed three runs on five hits and three walks over 4.1 innings in Friday's loss to Milwaukee. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

Hendricks turned in four shutout frames before stumbling in the fifth inning. He threw just 41 of 73 pitches for strikes and failed to complete at least five innings for the first time since Aug. 4. Hendricks registered a 4.39 ERA in five September starts and finished the 2023 season with a 3.74 ERA and a 93:27 K:BB through 137 frames.