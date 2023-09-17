Hendricks allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out three over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Hendricks has pitched into the sixth inning without completing it in three straight starts. He's allowed 10 runs (nine earned) over 16.1 innings in that span, though he's also recorded a 12:2 K:BB in September. The right-hander has continued to provide decent but not outstanding work this year, posting a 3.77 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 86:22 K:BB through 126.2 innings across 22 starts. He's lined up for a home start versus the Rockies in his next outing.