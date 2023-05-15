Hendricks (shoulder) covered five innings in his rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Iowa, allowing two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four.

After a rocky beginning to his four-start rehab assignment, Hendricks has looked sharp over his last two outings, working five frames in both contests and building up to 79 pitches in Sunday's start. At this point, Hendricks appears to be fully stretched out and ready to return from the 15-day injured list, with his 2023 debut for the Cubs potentially coming as soon as Friday in Philadelphia. Young right-hander Hayden Wesneski surrendered seven home runs -- including four home runs -- in his most recent start against the Twins over the weekend and would seem most at risk of losing his spot in the rotation to Hendricks.