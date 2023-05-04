Cubs manager David Ross said Thursday that Hendricks (shoulder) came out of his second rehab start feeling good, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Hendricks allowed four earned runs on two hits and three walks over 2.2 innings Wednesday with Triple-A Iowa after getting lit up for six earned runs across just 1.2 frames in his rehab debut last week. Ross said the veteran right-hander will now join the team in Chicago but only to throw a bullpen session and work on some mechanical issues. It sounds like he'll make at least one more start on the farm before the Cubs consider him an option for their major-league rotation. Hendricks hasn't pitched in a big-league game since last July due to a capsule tear in his shoulder.