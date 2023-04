Hendricks (shoulder) threw 36 pitches over two innings of a simulated outing before Monday's game against the Athletics and felt great afterwards, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Hendricks continues to make positive progress from the shoulder strain that has sidelined him to begin the 2023 season. The next step for the right-hander could be a rehab assignment in hopes of him being part of the Cubs' rotation by the end of April or early in May.