Cubs manager David Ross told reporters Sunday that Hendricks (shoulder) is set to begin a rehab assignment, but the team hasn't decided what level he'll head to, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

The decision will likely be based in part on the weather forecasts in the various cities the affiliates of the Cubs will be playing in. The right-hander threw three innings in a simulated game Saturday in Arizona at the Cubs' spring training facility, and he will throw a side session Tuesday before they make the decision where his rehab starts will take place. Hendricks is working his way back from the shoulder strain that has sidelined him throughout the 2023 campaign, and will likely need to make multiple rehab appearances in the minors. If all goes well, he should be a part of the Cubs' rotation in the middle of May.