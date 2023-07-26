Hendricks (4-4) earned the win Tuesday, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk over 6.1 innings against the White Sox. He struck out four.

Hendricks was fantastic outside of the seventh inning, retiring 18 of the first 19 batters he faced before giving up two runs on three hits and a walk in the seventh and getting pulled from the contest. The outing was Hendricks' second consecutive quality start and his fifth quality start in his last seven appearances. During that stretch, Hendricks owns a 3.86 ERA and a 30:5 K:BB across 42 innings.