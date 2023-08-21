Hendricks (5-6) allowed just one run on five hits across six innings to earn the win Sunday against the Royals. He walked one and struck out three.

It was a pretty typical stat line for Hendricks, as the veteran did a good job of controlling the Kansas City lineup even without a ton of strikeouts. The righty now has a solid 3.83 ERA this season, though he has only 64 strikeouts in 98.1 innings of work. Fantasy managers can still use Hendricks in the right spots, but they'll just need to look elsewhere for strikeouts. He lines up to take the mound again Friday against Pittsburgh, which looks like a promising matchup.