Hendricks (4-5) allowed three runs on eight hits across seven innings to take the loss Sunday against the Cardinals. He walked one and struck out two.

Hendricks logged a quality start but got no run support in the 3-0 loss. That dropped the righty to below .500, though he's pitched pretty well with a 3.49 ERA. Hendricks has now allowed three earned runs or fewer in 11 of his 13 starts this season. The righty isn't missing a ton of bats, as he only has 48 strikeouts across 77.1 innings, though that's never been a big part of his game. Hendricks will look to keep pitching well in his next scheduled start, which is projected for Friday against a tough Atlanta squad.