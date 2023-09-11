Hendricks (6-7) allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk over 5.2 innings Sunday, striking out four and earning a win over the Diamondbacks.

Hendricks tossed four shutout frames before Arizona finally broke through with a run in the fifth inning. He coughed up five runs (four earned) against the Giants in his last start but had a streak of five straight appearances with three or fewer runs allowed prior to that. Over his last seven starts, Hendricks has registered a 3.15 ERA, dropping his season mark to 3.71 through 121.1 frames. His next outing is currently projected to be a rematch in Arizona.