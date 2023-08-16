Hendricks did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings against the White Sox. He struck out four.

Hendricks allowed six baserunners and three runs through the first two innings but settled in, retiring 14 of the final 17 batters he faced to notch his ninth quality start of the year. After the soft-tossing hurler was roughed up by Atlanta on August 4, Hendricks has produced more respectable results in his last two outings, allowing five earned runs with a 10:4 K:BB across 11 innings during that stretch. He is currently slated to face the Royals at Wrigley Field over the weekend.