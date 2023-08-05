Hendricks (4-6) took the loss Friday, allowing seven runs on eight hits over four innings against Atlanta. He struck out three without issuing a walk.

Hendricks had been pitching well, posting a 3.26 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in his last three starts coming into Friday, but he ran into the buzzsaw that is the Atlanta lineup. The NL East leaders hit three home runs in the game -- two against Hendricks -- tying the 2019 Twins for the most home runs through 107 games in MLB history, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. Hendricks has shown this season that he still has some of his old magic, but the right-hander will remain susceptible to the occasional blowup given his lack of whiffs.