Hendricks (shoulder) joined the Cubs on Tuesday at Wrigley Field and could soon be activated from the 15-day injured list, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

The Cubs haven't confirmed Hendricks' next step, but his return to Chicago likely signals that he's completed his minor-league rehab assignment and will soon be cleared to make his season debut for the big club. Friday's series opener against the Reds appears to be a good bet for what would be his first MLB outing since he strained his shoulder last July. The veteran right-hander tossed 82 pitches over six innings of one-run ball Saturday in his fifth rehab appearance for Triple-A Iowa.