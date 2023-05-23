Hendricks (shoulder) joined the Cubs on Tuesday at Wrigley Field and could soon be activated from the 15-day injured list, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
The Cubs haven't confirmed Hendricks' next step, but his return to Chicago likely signals that he's completed his minor-league rehab assignment and will soon be cleared to make his season debut for the big club. Friday's series opener against the Reds appears to be a good bet for what would be his first MLB outing since he strained his shoulder last July. The veteran right-hander tossed 82 pitches over six innings of one-run ball Saturday in his fifth rehab appearance for Triple-A Iowa.
More News
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Six strong innings in rehab start•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Another rehab start ahead•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Excels in latest rehab start•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Set for fourth rehab start•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Feels good after second rehab•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Struggles in rehab debut•