Hendricks (shoulder) will throw two innings of live batting practice Wednesday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.
The live BP session was originally scheduled for Friday, but the Cubs are moving it up. Hendricks is working his way back from the right shoulder strain that has sidelined him to begin the 2023 campaign, and there's a good chance a rehab assignment could be in the forecast soon for the 33-year-old if all goes well during Wednesday's throwing session.
More News
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Throwing live BP on Friday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Shifts to injured list•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Three more bullpen sessions•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Throws bullpen Friday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Not expected to appear this spring•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Throws light bullpen session•