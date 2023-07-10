Hendricks allowed four runs on 10 hits across 5.2 innings and did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Yankees. He had no walks and struck out five.

Hendricks displayed his typical good control but allowed a season-high 10 hits in an uneven performance. He had allowed a total of 10 hits across 13 innings in his last two starts, so Sunday's outing may just be a blip on the radar. Hendricks has been solid overall with a 3.04 ERA and 1.03 WHIP across 53.1 innings this year. The veteran is penciled in to start Chicago's first game after the All-Star break on Friday.