Hendricks allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six batters over five innings in a no-decision against the Mets on Wednesday.

Hendricks was staked to an early 2-0 lead, but the Mets tied the game on a Pete Alonso two-run homer in the fourth. That was the only time Hendricks allowed runs to cross the plate, but it was enough to send him to a no-decision. The veteran right-hander didn't pitch deep enough to grab a quality start, but he did bounce back well from a seven-run, four-inning loss against Atlanta his last time out. Hendricks also posted his highest strikeout game this season with his six punchouts Wednesday.