Hendricks did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing one unearned run on four hits and two walks over six innings in a 3-2 win over the Brewers. He struck out six.

Hendricks appeared poised for the win Wednesday, but a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch with two outs in the eighth inning tied the game 2-2, leaving the 33-year-old right-hander with a no-decision. Hendricks has allowed two runs or fewer in four of his last five starts, though he's only been able to pick up one win in that span. He's 5-7 on the season with a 3.59 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 74:20 K:BB across 19 starts (110.1 innings). Hendricks is currently lined up for a home matchup with the Giants in his next outing.