Hendricks did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing one run on six hits and three walks over 5 innings against the Rays. He struck out three.

Hendricks was tasked with taking on one of MLB's top offenses in just his second start of the season, but stepped up and held them to just one run across five innings. Though Hendricks was successful in limiting damage, he struggled with command once again, walking three batters after handing out two free passes in his last start. Hendricks was also limited to just 75 pitches Tuesday, a situation worth monitoring considering he got up to 86 pitches in his season opener. the veteran righty is in line for another start during a four-game road series against the Padres.