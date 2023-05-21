Hendriks (shoulder) allowed one run in six innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Iowa on Saturday.

Hendriks threw 82 pitches in the contest as he continues to work on building back his stamina as he recovers from the shoulder strain that has sidelined him throughout the 2023 season. His next start could be as a member of the Cubs, but nothing has been determined for the veteran right-hander at this stage. If his next start is with the Cubs, it's likely Hendriks would pitch against the Reds next weekend.