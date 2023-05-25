Hendricks (shoulder) will start Thursday's game against the Mets, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.
Hendricks has been on the injured list all season due to a strained right shoulder he suffered in July 2022. He got roughed up quite a bit during his first two rehab starts, but he was able to regroup and surrender just three earned runs across 16 innings in his final three appearances. Hendricks' return will give Jameson Taillon a few extra days of rest, as Taillon's next start will now come on Saturday against the Reds.
