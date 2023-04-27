Hendricks (shoulder) surrendered six earned runs on six hits and one walk over 1.2 innings Thursday in his rehab debut with Triple-A Iowa. He struck out three.

The only positive takeaways are that Hendricks got up to 54 pitches and made it through the outing without suffering a setback. He has room to improve from a results standpoint heading into his second rehab start next week. Almost fully recovered from a capsule tear in his right shoulder, the 33-year-old is expected to join the Cubs around the middle of May.