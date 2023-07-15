Hendricks (3-4) allowed five runs on eight hits over 4.2 innings Friday, striking out five and taking a loss against Boston.

Hendricks gave up just four homers in 53.1 frames prior to Friday's start, during which he coughed up four more. After allowing three or fewer earned runs in his first eight outings, he's given up nine runs in his last two starts. His ERA now sits at 3.57 with a 37:10 K:BB through 58 innings. Hendricks' next start is projected to be at home next week against the Nationals.