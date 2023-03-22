Hendricks (shoulder) revealed Wednesday that he will throw three more bullpen sessions before progressing to the live batting practice session phase of his schedule, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Hendricks added that he feels like he's in regular spring training mode now rather than rehabbing. Since the veteran right-hander will begin facing hitters right around Opening Day, that would seem to put him in line for a rehab assignment not long after that. He's got a ways to go still as he works his way back from last season's shoulder strain, but perhaps he'll be ready to rejoin the Cubs' rotation sometime in May.