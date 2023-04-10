Hendricks (shoulder) completed a bullpen session Monday and is scheduled to throw live batting practice Friday, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.
Hendricks continues to progress in his recovery from a right shoulder strain. He should be nearing game action if all goes well during his BP session Friday, and he'll likely need at least a few rehab appearances before being activated from the 15-day injured list.
