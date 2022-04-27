Stroman (0-3) allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits across six innings to take the loss Tuesday against Atlanta. He had no walks and struck out three.

Stroman pitched a lot better than he had his previous two starts, but the Cubs only mustered one run of support, leaving the righty still searching for his first win with his new team. Because of those rough two outings, when he allowed 12 earned runs across 8.1 innings, Stroman is saddled with a 6.98 ERA for the season. He'll look to keep whittling that down in his next scheduled start Sunday against the Brewers.