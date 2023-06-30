Stroman (finger) will start Saturday versus the Guardians, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Stroman will be able to make his next start on regular rest after he exited his last outing Sunday versus the Cardinals with a blister on his right index finger. The 32-year-old saw his streak of seven straight quality starts get snapped against St. Louis, as he gave up six runs (three earned) on eight hits and a walk while striking out two over 3.1 frames, so he'll look to get back on track against Cleveland. On the season, Stroman has been incredibly effective, posting a 2.47 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 85 punchouts over 102 innings in 17 starts, including a complete game shutout.