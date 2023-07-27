Stroman allowed seven runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four over 3.1 innings in a no-decision versus the White Sox.

Stroman didn't pitch well, but Lance Lynn was just about equally poor for the Pale Hose. After an excellent first three months of the campaign, Stroman has struggled over his last six starts, allowing 28 runs (24 earned) over 27 innings with just one quality start in that span. The poor stretch has inflated his ERA from 2.28 to 3.51 and his WHIP from 1.02 to 1.20. He's added a 10-7 record and a 109:48 K:BB over 125.2 innings through 22 starts overall. He's tentatively lined up for a challenging two-start week next week, with potential matchups versus Cincinnati and Atlanta on the slate, assuming the Cubs hold onto Stroman through the trade deadline.