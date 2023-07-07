Stroman said he will not pitch in Tuesday's All-Star Game, electing instead to rest up for the second half, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Stroman made the announcement after his final start before the break Thursday, in which he allowed four runs over five innings and settled for a no-decision against the Brewers. "I'm definitely looking forward to having a little bit of a break," he said. "Kind of just reset my energy, clear my mind and have a good second half." Stroman has been solid so far with a 2.96 ERA across 112.2 innings. However, the righty only logged 138.2 innings last year as he dealt with a shoulder issue, so the extended absence makes sense as he aims to blow past that mark in 2023.