Swarmer (1-2) allowed four runs on four hits and five walks while striking out four in 3.2 innings to take the loss in Thursday's game against the Padres.

After allowing just two earned runs in 12 innings over his first two major-league starts, Swarmer has struggled over his last two outings, giving up 10 runs in 8.2 innings to take back-to-back losses. The 28-year-old had command issues during Thursday's series finale against San Diego, as he threw just 42 of his 86 pitches for strikes. The right-hander will likely maintain his rotation spot for now since several of the team's starters are on the injured list, and he tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Pittsburgh on Tuesday.