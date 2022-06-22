Swarmer (1-3) allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits across four innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Pirates. He walked two and struck out five.

Swarmer has shown the ability to miss some bats, as he now has 24 strikeouts across 24.2 innings this season. The 28-year-old has otherwise struggled with a 5.84 ERA, and home runs have been a big reason why, as he's surrendered 11 of them during his limited action. The Cubs are a bit thin in the rotation at the moment, however, so Swarmer may be able to hold onto his spot in the short term. He's currently lined up to start again Sunday against the Cardinals, though he's not a great fantasy option at the moment.