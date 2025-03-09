Boyd allowed four runs on four hits and two walks across 3.2 innings in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Mariners. He struck out three.

Boyd's first spring start went well, but over his last two outings, he's allowed seven runs over six innings. The veteran lefty should still have a rotation spot locked up, but after making only eight starts last season, he may need a little time to ramp up. The Cubs will also likely be cautious with Boyd, who has dealt with a handful of injuries the past few years, so his fantasy upside may be somewhat limited if he doesn't go very deep into games.