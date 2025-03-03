Boyd allowed three runs on four hits and a walk across 2.1 innings in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Reds. He struck out four.
After a scoreless spring debut covering two innings on Monday, Boyd was less effective in his second appearance. The veteran did continue to rack up strikeouts at a solid clip at least, as he now has six of them through 4.1 Cactus League innings. Boyd figures to slot in as the Cubs' No. 4 starter to begin the year, and after a few injury-ravaged seasons, the lefty is a bounceback candidate if he can stay healthy, though Chicago will probably monitor his workload closely all year.
More News
-
Cubs' Matthew Boyd: Inks $29 million contract with Cubs•
-
Guardians' Matthew Boyd: Taking ball in ALCS Game 3•
-
Guardians' Matthew Boyd: Confirmed for ALDS Game 5 start•
-
Guardians' Matthew Boyd: In line to start Game 2 of ALDS•
-
Guardians' Matthew Boyd: Logs another short start•
-
Guardians' Matthew Boyd: Early exit in no-decision•