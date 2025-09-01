Boyd didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Colorado, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk with five strikeouts across six innings.

Boyd surrendered at least four runs for a third consecutive start, though he didn't allow a home run and walked fewer than three batters - both things he wasn't able to do in the first two outings of that stretch. The left-hander has taken three losses in his last five starts, posting a 5.65 ERA and a 24:8 K:BB across 28.2 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Nationals next time out.