Boyd (1-0) picked up the win Saturday as the Cubs cruised to a 7-1 victory over the Padres, allowing five hits and a walk over six scoreless innings. He struck out five.

Luis Arraez was the only San Diego hitter who was close to being a thorn in the southpaw's side, lacing a one-out double in the first inning and advancing to third base in the sixth on a double play after getting hit by a pitch to lead off the frame. Boyd left him stranded each time, however. He's now begun his Cubs tenure with 11 scoreless innings over two starts with a 10:4 K:BB, but Boyd will have a tough time keeping his ERA unblemished in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next weekend against the Dodgers.