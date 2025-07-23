Boyd (11-3) earned the win Tuesday, allowing four hits and one walk over seven scoreless innings against the Royals. He struck out six.

Boyd continued his stellar 2025 campaign Tuesday, tossing seven scoreless innings to notch his 11th win of the year and fourth in a row. The southpaw entered the outing with a 0.90 ERA and 0.70 WHIP over 20 innings in July, a stretch that included two shutouts. With a third shutout added to his July resume, Boyd lowered his season marks to a 2.20 ERA and 1.01 WHIP across 118.2 innings and 20 starts. While Paul Skenes and Zack Wheeler headline the National League's top arms, Boyd's dominance this season has put him firmly in that conversation.