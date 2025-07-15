While Boyd has pitched more MLB innings already in 2025 than he did the last two seasons combined, he appears to be in "good shape" heading into the second half, Zack Meisel and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic report.

Boyd had an excellent first half of the season for his new organization, registering a 2.34 ERA and 102 strikeouts across 111.2 innings, which earned him an All-Star selection. The veteran lefty has dealt with a variety of injuries the past few years, and he only managed to log 110.2 major-league innings in 2023 and 2024 combined. While Boyd won't pitch in the All-Star Game to preserve his arm for the second half, the club feels good about how he's responded to the increased workload. "Everything we're looking at with Matt is in really good shape," Chicago manager Craig Counsell said. "There's no signs right now of him slowing down. He's getting better." Boyd may have some minor limitations after the break, but he appears to be in a good position to keep helping fantasy managers.