Boyd (13-8) earned the win Friday, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks over five innings against the Rays. He struck out one.

Boyd delivered his shortest start since Aug. 8 and surrendered at least four runs for the fourth time in his last five outings, but he was still able to build on his career-high win total. The left-hander had a 2.46 ERA through his first 24 starts of the year, but the recent stumble has seen that mark increase to 3.05. Still, it's been a career year for Boyd, whose previous career best in a season of more than 15 starts was a 4.39 ERA.