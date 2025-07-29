Boyd (11-4) took the loss Monday against the Brewers, allowing five runs on six hits and five walks in five innings. He struck out two.

The All-Star southpaw wasn't at his best Monday, establishing a season high in both runs and walks allowed. The two strikeouts represented his second-lowest total in a start this year, but Boyd was at least able to toss at least five frames in his 11th straight outing and 20th appearance of the campaign. Boyd has a 2.47 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 110:29 K:BB across 123.2 innings in 2025, and he'll aim to right the ship his next time out at home versus the Orioles this weekend.