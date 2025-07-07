Boyd (9-3) allowed three hits and a walk while striking out nine over five shutout innings to earn the win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Boyd was at 87 pitches (60 strikes) after five frames, but the Cubs were ahead 11-0 at the time, so they had no need to push the starter for another inning. He's strung together eight starts allowing two runs or fewer, with his nine strikeouts Sunday representing a season high. Boyd has a 40:8 K:BB in that span and a 96:23 K:BB to go with a 2.52 ERA and 1.07 WHIP through 103.2 innings over 18 starts this season. His next start is projected to be on the road versus the Yankees.